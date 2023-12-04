Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Holdings Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,694 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 12.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after buying an additional 14,410 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 125.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 67,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,230,000 after buying an additional 1,268,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 228.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 79,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $256,501,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $30.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $40.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.05.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $142.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSGE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Madison Square Garden Entertainment

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.