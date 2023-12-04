Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Position Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,694 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 71.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 40.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,687.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE MSGE opened at $30.80 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.05.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $142.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

In related news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $256,501,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

Featured Stories

