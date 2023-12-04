MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 698,334 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MannKind were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Get MannKind alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MNKD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of MannKind from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,349,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,874.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MannKind Price Performance

MannKind stock opened at $3.77 on Monday. MannKind Co. has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MannKind

(Free Report)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.