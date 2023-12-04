MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 66.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,832,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,372,000 after buying an additional 8,331,058 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MannKind by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,249,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,224 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in MannKind by 786.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,048,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in MannKind by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,071,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in MannKind by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,838,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,480 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MannKind

In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,359,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,875,667.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of MannKind from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on MannKind from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

MannKind Trading Up 4.1 %

MannKind stock opened at $3.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 1.50. MannKind Co. has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

