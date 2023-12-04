McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of McGrath RentCorp worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter worth about $12,963,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 322.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,681,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 12.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $441,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $103.48 on Monday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $85.63 and a 52-week high of $111.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.55 and a 200 day moving average of $97.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.40. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

