Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 131,497 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,497 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.22% of American Well worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Well in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in American Well in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in American Well in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Well

In related news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $37,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,276,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,666.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $37,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,276,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,666.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 135,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $162,283.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,896 shares of company stock valued at $237,563 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

American Well Trading Up 2.4 %

American Well stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.96. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.66.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $61.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.89 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 257.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Well from $2.50 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

