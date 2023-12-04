Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,374 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Papa John’s International by 49.6% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.90.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $67.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.57. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.66 and a 1 year high of $97.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $522.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.42 million. Analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.97%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

