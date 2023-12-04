Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,466 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,393,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,992,000 after acquiring an additional 536,547 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of News by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 29,764,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,039,000 after buying an additional 2,791,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,216,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,541,000 after buying an additional 210,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in News by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,452,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,075,000 after purchasing an additional 366,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in News by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,915,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,138,000 after purchasing an additional 112,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

NWSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on News in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, News currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $22.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News Co. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $22.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average is $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 88.60 and a beta of 1.33.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

