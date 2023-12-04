Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 540,407 Shares of Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,189,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540,407 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Organigram were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Organigram by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 604,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organigram in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Organigram by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 538,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Organigram by 38.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 56,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Organigram by 72.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 42,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Price Performance

Shares of OGI opened at $1.34 on Monday. Organigram Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45.

About Organigram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

