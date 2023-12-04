Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,474 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 23,987 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,091,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,269,000 after buying an additional 57,379 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 241.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 178,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 126,062 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,579,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,447,000 after purchasing an additional 168,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in United Community Banks by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 250,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,265,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UCBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded United Community Banks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on United Community Banks from $31.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

United Community Banks Price Performance

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $26.23 on Monday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $38.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $355.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

