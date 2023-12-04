Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.6% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $1,156,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,901,972.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $56,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 62,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,418. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $1,156,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,901,972.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,762 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NOG stock opened at $37.90 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.83.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 38.96%. The firm had revenue of $313.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOG. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

