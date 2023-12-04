Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Akero Therapeutics worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,758,000 after buying an additional 56,315 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,871,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 62,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $17.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $983.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a current ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 20.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AKRO. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AKRO

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William Richard White sold 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $31,814.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,679.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William Richard White sold 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $31,814.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,679.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $84,671.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,206,639.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,983 shares of company stock worth $2,079,377. Company insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.