Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 3,466 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in News by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in News by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in News by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in News by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in News by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $22.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News Co. has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 88.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on News

News Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.