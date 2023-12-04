Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 462 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,566 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UMB Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,757,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,218,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $119,796.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,795,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,863,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $74.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.69 and its 200-day moving average is $64.52. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $50.68 and a 1-year high of $92.68.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $362.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.77 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James raised UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UMBF

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.