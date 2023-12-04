Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 5,221 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,777,000 after acquiring an additional 24,651 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 134.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on APAM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE:APAM opened at $38.26 on Monday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 74.68%. The business had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.67%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

