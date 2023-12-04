Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 5,474 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United Community Banks by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,862,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,169,000 after buying an additional 1,322,481 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Community Banks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,029,000 after buying an additional 1,034,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Community Banks by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,903,000 after buying an additional 1,611,842 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,380,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,305,000 after buying an additional 1,131,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in United Community Banks by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,579,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,447,000 after purchasing an additional 168,755 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Trading Up 6.4 %

United Community Banks stock opened at $26.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $38.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $25.63.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $355.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.45 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 20.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UCBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded United Community Banks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on United Community Banks from $31.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UCBI

About United Community Banks

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.