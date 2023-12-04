Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 7,467 Shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Corporación América Airports worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAAP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 0.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 239,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 1st quarter worth about $9,244,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 2nd quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

Corporación América Airports Stock Up 1.1 %

Corporación América Airports stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Corporación América Airports from $8.80 to $16.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Get Our Latest Report on CAAP

About Corporación América Airports

(Free Report)

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.