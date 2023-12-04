Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,308,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,676,000 after acquiring an additional 224,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,038,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,465,000 after acquiring an additional 676,512 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after acquiring an additional 987,230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,578,000 after buying an additional 148,184 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,099,000 after buying an additional 140,802 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $46.75 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.84.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

