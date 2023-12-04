Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $529,000. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 250,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,709,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $768,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 18,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 3.6 %

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $104.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.44. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $127.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by ($0.49). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 391.76% and a negative return on equity of 570.61%. The company had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. Analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.