Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth about $297,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,502,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,315,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 20.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of BBIO opened at $30.94 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $36.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. On average, analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

