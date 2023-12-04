Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,564 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of NovaGold Resources worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 7.9% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 509,376 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 37,370 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 221,803 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 708,289 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NovaGold Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 10,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $45,648.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,875 shares in the company, valued at $207,978.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 10,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $44,232.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,806.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 10,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $45,648.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,875 shares in the company, valued at $207,978.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,119 shares of company stock valued at $314,599. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $4.33 on Monday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59, a current ratio of 33.31 and a quick ratio of 33.31.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovaGold Resources Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

