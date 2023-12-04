Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 12.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in First American Financial by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 728,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,558,000 after buying an additional 91,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at First American Financial

In other First American Financial news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at $420,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FAF opened at $60.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.27. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $64.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.35.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

