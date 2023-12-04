Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.20 Million Stake in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,966,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,518 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 6.41% of Bionano Genomics worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 963.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 32,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 29,556 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Bionano Genomics stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41.

Bionano Genomics ( NASDAQ:BNGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $9.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 676.22% and a negative return on equity of 81.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Monday, November 13th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Bionano Genomics to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

