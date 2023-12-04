Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.22 Million Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,084 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FL. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 7,437.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $145,992,000 after buying an additional 3,629,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 341.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,580,152 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $69,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,153 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Foot Locker by 294.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,103,407 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $83,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,295 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 5,122.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 896,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 187.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 359,722 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 772,605 shares during the last quarter.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Foot Locker

In other news, CEO Mary N. Dillon purchased 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.17 per share, with a total value of $100,116.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,382.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised Foot Locker to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.32.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FL

Foot Locker Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $29.71 on Monday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average is $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker Profile

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.