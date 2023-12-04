Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Vertex by 9.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vertex by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vertex by 547.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Vertex during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vertex by 267.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 56,090 shares in the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,401,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,806,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,644,909.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,401,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,806,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,644,909.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 4,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $128,052.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,184,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,741,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,120,079 shares of company stock valued at $101,839,083 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VERX stock opened at $27.82 on Monday. Vertex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Vertex had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $145.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Vertex from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vertex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vertex from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vertex from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VERX

About Vertex

(Free Report)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.