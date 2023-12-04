Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.24 Million Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APAM opened at $38.26 on Monday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.09.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 74.68%. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

