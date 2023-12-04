Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,394 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBOC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 113.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 18.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.
Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $46.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.92. International Bancshares Co. has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.16.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.
