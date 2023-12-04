Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,394 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBOC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 113.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 18.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $46.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.92. International Bancshares Co. has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.16.

Insider Transactions at International Bancshares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $2,015,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,367,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,238,903.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $1,433,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,442,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,896,043.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $2,015,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,367,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,238,903.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Bancshares

International Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.