Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $1.18 Million in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 21.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,477,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,993,000 after purchasing an additional 108,709 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,606,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,578,000 after purchasing an additional 105,691 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 379,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $25.05 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 206.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on HUN

Huntsman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.