Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $1.18 Million in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of RXO by 5.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its position in RXO by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 191,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in RXO by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of RXO in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RXO during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RXO opened at $21.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,142.00. RXO, Inc. has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $23.74.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.88 million. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Szlosek bought 11,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $200,453.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,569.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 30,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $553,974.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,705,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,611,921.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 11,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $200,453.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,034 shares in the company, valued at $233,569.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 217,134 shares of company stock valued at $4,213,817. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on RXO from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of RXO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RXO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

