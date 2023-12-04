Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 465.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MSM opened at $98.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.57.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSM

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,106,581.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $265,153.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,590.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,595 over the last 90 days. 28.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.