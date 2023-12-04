Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 465.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

MSM opened at $98.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.57. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $105.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $284,963.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at $721,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $284,963.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at $721,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,106,581.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,175 shares of company stock worth $1,881,595. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

