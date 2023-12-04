Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 166,766 Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Free Report) by 403.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,766 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Natura &Co during the second quarter worth about $24,391,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in Natura &Co by 3,661.9% in the second quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 64,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 62,911 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Natura &Co in the second quarter worth about $1,627,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Natura &Co in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Natura &Co in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natura &Co stock opened at $6.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 2.03. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $7.68.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Natura &Co from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

