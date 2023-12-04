Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 20,340 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,340 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth about $5,014,000. Beck Bode LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 71,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,475,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,360,000 after acquiring an additional 68,052 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 246,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 74,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $27.35 on Monday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $44.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 13.51 and a quick ratio of 13.51. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.96 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 7.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPRX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Royalty Pharma

About Royalty Pharma

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.