Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,047 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,714,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,678,000 after acquiring an additional 863,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,716,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,983,000 after purchasing an additional 77,389 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,503,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,627,000 after purchasing an additional 169,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,885,000 after purchasing an additional 196,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $16.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 2.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

