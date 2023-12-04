Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 640 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

AMPH stock opened at $57.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.92. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $67.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $180.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.65 million. Research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 60,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $3,143,450.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,360 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 60,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $3,143,450.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,743 shares of company stock worth $3,674,930 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

