Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Bioceres Crop Solutions worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 35.3% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 32.7% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 34,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOX opened at $12.36 on Monday. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $776.21 million, a PE ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.