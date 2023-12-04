Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after acquiring an additional 68,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 643,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,075,000 after acquiring an additional 284,705 shares during the period. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $1,156,842.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,901,972.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James B. Evans sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $25,067.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,015.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $1,156,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,901,972.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,924 shares of company stock worth $1,600,762 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG opened at $37.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.83. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $43.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $313.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 38.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

