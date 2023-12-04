Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 146.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,907 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,864,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,826,000 after buying an additional 108,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,982,000 after purchasing an additional 950,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,939,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,275,000 after purchasing an additional 54,194 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,998,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,626 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,107,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,037,000 after purchasing an additional 745,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCCS opened at $11.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -59.05 and a beta of 0.62.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $221.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.12 million. On average, analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CCCS. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

