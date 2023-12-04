Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 13,888 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,888 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Stem worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,631,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,838,000 after purchasing an additional 350,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,306,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,768,000 after purchasing an additional 104,185 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 87.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,295,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,095,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 36,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,561,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STEM stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $514.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.46 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 30.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stem news, Director David S. Buzby purchased 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $298,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 620,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,827.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STEM. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Stem from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

