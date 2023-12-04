Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,588 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SITE Centers by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,084,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,918,000 after purchasing an additional 344,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SITE Centers by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,633,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,055,000 after acquiring an additional 163,201 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SITE Centers by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,031,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,282 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,662,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,375,000 after buying an additional 117,449 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,995,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,063,000 after buying an additional 87,541 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SITC opened at $13.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.58. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $14.63.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SITC shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

