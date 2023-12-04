Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,668 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Macerich by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Macerich by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Macerich by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Macerich by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Stock Up 5.8 %

MAC stock opened at $12.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $14.51.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($1.66). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Macerich in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

