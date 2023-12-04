Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 36,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $48.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.57. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Jackson Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

In other news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $59,276.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $198,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,496.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $59,276.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

