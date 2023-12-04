Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Sells $111,828.06 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $111,828.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,606.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Natera Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Natera stock opened at $58.46 on Monday. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01. Natera had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised Natera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Natera from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 115.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,654,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,203,000 after acquiring an additional 887,409 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Natera by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 142,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Natera by 382.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Natera by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its position in Natera by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,651,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,341,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

