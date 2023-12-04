National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Holdings Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in National Vision were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in National Vision by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in National Vision in the second quarter worth $142,000.

EYE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Vision from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $19.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $20.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.41. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $43.82.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $532.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.56 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

