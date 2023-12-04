Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 38.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 42.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PR shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 171,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $2,548,046.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,274,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,895,110.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 171,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $2,548,046.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,274,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,895,110.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $313,030,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,359,656 shares in the company, valued at $562,924,034.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,851,987 shares of company stock worth $315,762,280 in the last 90 days. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PR opened at $13.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 4.26. Permian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $15.49.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Permian Resources had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

About Permian Resources

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.