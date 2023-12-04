Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 71.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth $70,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $149,656.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,831.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance
PBH opened at $58.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.96 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.38.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $286.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.13 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. Analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
