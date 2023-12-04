Private Advisor Group LLC Has $151,000 Stock Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CEMEX by 435.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,250,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,296,000 after buying an additional 15,656,187 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 5,504.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,262,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115,001 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 470.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,398,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925,661 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in CEMEX by 155.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,390,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110,521 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in CEMEX by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,800,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413,029 shares during the last quarter. 31.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $7.20 on Monday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.09%. Equities research analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CX. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CX

CEMEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.