Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth about $81,057,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,200,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,331,000 after buying an additional 4,578,332 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 116.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,583,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,333 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 598.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,221,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,219,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,067 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics stock opened at $7.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.16. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 28.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Microelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Microelectronics from $8.40 to $10.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

