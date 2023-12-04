ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 565 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $54,017.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,364.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of AGIO opened at $22.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.94. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $31.87.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 913.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

See Also

