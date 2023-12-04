ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,605.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director David Michael Johnson bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $167,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $106,899.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 387,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,974.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Michael Johnson bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $167,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,563.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,110 shares of company stock worth $439,395 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ZNTL opened at $11.34 on Monday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $31.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ZNTL. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.