ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,605.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director David Michael Johnson bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $167,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $106,899.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 387,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,974.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Michael Johnson bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $167,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,563.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,110 shares of company stock worth $439,395 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on ZNTL. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Profile
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.
